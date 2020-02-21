Omaha Blanks Colorado College, 5-0

Omaha scored four times in the third period and Isaiah Saville made 22 saves for his first career shutout as the Mavericks defeated Colorado College, 4-0, Friday night at Baxter Arena.

Kevin Conley scored a goal and added an assist and Chayse Primeau added a pair of helpers as Omaha secured the season series against the Tigers after sweeping CC in Colorado Springs last month.

Jason Smallidge opened the scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period. He took a slap shot from the point that eluded a screened Matt Vernon on his glove side with 3:11 remaining in the period.

The teams combined for just 13 total shots in a scoreless second period, then Martin Sundberg put the Mavericks on top 2-0 at the 2:28 mark of the third period. The puck pinballed around the slot before finding Sundberg, whose back was to the Tiger net. He turned and fired a shot that got a piece of Vernon before heading into the net.

The Mavericks (13-13-5, 7-9-3 NCHC) immediately went on the power play as CC’s Connor Mayer was called for slashing at the time of the goal, but the Tigers killed off the penalty to keep the Omaha lead at two.

The Mavericks kept the pressure on in the first half of the third period, attempting nine of the game’s first 10 shots in the final frame, then scored twice in a span of 36 seconds to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Noah Prokop found the puck in front of the net his shot just cleared the goal line after a CC defender whiffed on a clearing attempt at the 6:58 mark, then Conley found himself at the right side of the net after taking a pass from Nate Knoepke and chopped the puck past Vernon.

Brandon Scanlin closed out the scoring at the 13:53 mark of the third with a shot from the left side of Vernon that snuck inside the near post.

Omaha outshot the Tigers, 28-22, and was 1-for 5 on the power play, while the Tigers (10-17-2, 3-14-2 NCHC) were 0-for-5 with the man advantage. Vernon finished with 23 saves and Omaha native Chris Wilkie led all players with five shots.

“The first 40 minutes were great and we had chances,” head coach Mike Haviland said. “We gave up one to make it 2-0, then quickly it’s 3-0. We have to find a way to get points and play a full complete 60 minutes tomorrow night.”

The two teams will battle again on Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at 7 p.m. (CT).