Nuggets name Calvin Booth new GM

(KKTV)
By Nuggets MR
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets have named Calvin Booth as General Manager, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced Tuesday.

“Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” said Connelly. “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role.”

Booth, 44, is in his third season with the Nuggets after being hired as Assistant General Manager in the summer of 2017. Since arriving in Denver, Booth has played an integral part in the scouting and drafting of Monte Morris, Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol and Vlatko Cancar. The Nuggets saw improved records in each of Booth’s first two seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference Semi-Finals last season.

Prior to arriving in Denver, Booth spent four seasons (2013 – 2017) in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office, initially as a scout before rising through the ranks to Director of Player Personnel. Booth also served as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2012-13 season before transitioning to Minnesota.

Before beginning his front office career, Booth played for seven different teams over a 10-year career in the NBA. He appeared in 366 games (83 starts), averaging 3.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.00 blocks per game. The Reynoldsburg, OH native was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the second round (35th overall) of the 1999 NBA Draft after playing four years at Penn State University where he was named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1998.

