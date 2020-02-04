Nuggets clamp down on Damian Lillard, rout Blazers 127-99

(AP) - Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double in just three quarters, Gary Harris helped keep hot-shooting Damian Lillard in check and the Denver Nuggets routed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99.

Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds as the Nuggets improved to 8-0 against Northwest Division rivals this season. They held Lillard to 21 points, ending his string of eight straight games with at least 30.

