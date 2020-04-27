Nolan Arenado details life with MLB on hold: 'I miss baseball every day'

Missing baseball season? Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado feels the exact same way. Arenado walks us through what a day in his life away from baseball looks like and how it compares to his game day routine home in Denver.

“I miss baseball every day. There hasn't been a day that I haven't thought about it. Every day I'm hopeful that we'll play ... I miss the grind, the fight, the competition. Baseball players, like a lot of athletes, are just addicted to competition. That's why we make up games to play in the off-season. That's why now we're constantly trying to compete. That's what I miss the most. You can't recreate it. There's not adrenaline that compares to facing the best in the world.”

You can read the full article here.