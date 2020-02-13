No. 17 Oregon rallies to overtake No 16 Colorado 68-60

(AP) - Will Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 17 Oregon came from behind for a 68-60 victory over 16th-ranked Colorado.

The Ducks trailed by 12 points early in the second half but went on a 10-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake the Buffaloes. The two teams are tied for the league lead.Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.

