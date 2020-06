Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic has tested positive for the coronavirus in his home country of Serbia according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says that Jokic is asymptomatic after testing positive for the virus last week. The All-Star is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.

NBA teams are set to begin formal training camps, in preparation for the season restart, a week from Tuesday.