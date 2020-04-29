NHL contemplates re-opening training facilities by mid-late May

The NHL and NHL Players Association released an update for fans Wednesday on the status of the 2019-2020 season, saying a possible re-opening of training facilities is being considered by mid-late May.

In the release, the league said it has not made any concrete decisions or timeline for a possible "return to play scenario" at this time. The NHL is using a multi-step program to gauge the right time to return players and teams to their respective training facilities if local regulation allow it.

The league is hoping a move to "Phase 2" of their transition period in the near future, after players were advised to self-quarantine as part of "Phase 1."

The release said in part, "provided that conditions continue to trend favorably – and, subject to potential competitive concerns as between disparately situated markets – we believe we may be able to move to Phase 2 at some point in the mid-to-later portion of May. Specific guidelines governing Player and Hockey Staff activity would be provided at that time."

The NHL Players' Association requested up to three weeks of training camp leading up to a potential restart, according to ESPN.

The NHL has been on hold since the season was suspended March 12th. The Avalanche remain second place in the Western Conference (42-20-8) with 12 games left in the regular season.