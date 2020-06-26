NBA releases schedule for final 8 regular season games

On Friday, the NBA released the schedule for the re-start of the 2020 season.

All teams will play 8 "seeding games" to decide who makes it in or out of the postseason. All games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida without fans. 24 teams in total will fight for 16 playoff spots.

The Denver Nuggets (43-22) are currently 3rd in the Western Conference. Their remaining schedule is as follows:

Aug. 1st. - Miami 11:00am

Aug. 3rd - Oklahoma City 2:00pm

Aug. 5th - San Antonio 2:00pm

Aug. 6th - Portland 6:00pm

Aug. 8th - Utah 1:30pm

Aug. 10th - Los Angeles Lakers 7:00pm

Aug. 12th - Los Angeles Clippers 7:00pm

Aug. 14th - Toronto TBD

