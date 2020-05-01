NBA pushes back draft combine, draft lottery

The NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, a pair of events that were scheduled to take place in Chicago later this month.

The league made the decision Friday, though it has been expected for some time. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft. For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 - though that, too, will likely have to change.

