NBA presents players with plan for season restart

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league’s board of governors on Thursday.

The person says all 22 of the teams coming to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, would play eight games to determine playoff seeding starting around July 31 before the postseason begins.

The plan would have 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams going to Disney. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not released its proposal publicly.