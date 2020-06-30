Minor League Baseball, Rocky Mountain Vibes cancel 2020 Season

Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that the 2020 season has officially been canceled which means no year two for the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Vibes released the following statement:

"We would like to thank our amazing partners, season ticket holders, fans and the Colorado Springs community for their continued support over the last several months. We will continue to be an integral part of the community and work closely with the El Paso County Health Department to be able to host events here at UCHealth Park. While we are saddened there won't be any baseball on the field this summer, we remain positive in our outlook for the future and we can't wait to see our fans back out at the ballpark."

According to the teams statement, this marks the first time a MInor League Baseball season has been canceled since it's inception in 1901

