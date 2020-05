After 15 years as an assistant coach with St. Mary's High School girls basketball, Kyle Burkett is ready to step up.

Kyle is replacing his father Mike, who retired earlier in May following 21 successful years as head coach. The coaching tandem helped lead the Pirates to state championships in 2018 and 2019.

11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino chats virtually with Kyle Burkett about his past and future with the Pirates.