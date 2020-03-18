Meet A.J. Bouye, Denver's newest cornerback

The changing of the guard in Denver's secondary is official.

On Wednesday, the Broncos traded for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye in exchange for the fourth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Broncos also said goodbye to veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. who was scooped up by the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

On a phone interview Wednesday, the 28-year-old Bouye expressed excitement for his next chapter.

"I’m definitely looking forward to playing [in Denver]," Bouye said. "The atmosphere was one of the things that really stood out to me. Just the fans, the way everything is run there. I just love the energy there."

Bouye was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with the Jaguars, after logging six interceptions and 53 solo tackles. He will make about $27 million with the Broncos in the final two years of his contract. Bouye also takes the place of his mentor, Harris Jr. The two worked out together previously in the offseason.

"Chris has some of the best footwork I’ve seen and definitely has a great work ethic," Bouye said of the former Bronco. "That’s one thing that I learned from him early. After every workout I’d go over there and watch film with him. I’ve spent time with him and his daughters. We became close, like family."

Bouye also praised head coach Vic Fangio's defensive scheme, and the ability for him to be creative on the field.

"It just gives opportunities for corners to be aggressive," Bouye said. "Then when you have safeties like that on the backend who will make plays on the ball but also come up and be physical in the run game, it just makes everything that much better when your DBs are all moving, can be aggressive and can get their eyes to the ball and see things. Already talking with the coaches, they’ve already got things lined up talking about concepts, just talking ball. I’m definitely excited about that."

