MLB players will take time to respond to money-slashing plan

Baseball players will take at least a few days and possibly until next week to respond to Major League Baseball’s proposed salary-slashing plan for a pandemic-delayed season.

Stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would lose the most under the sliding-scale proposal, about 77% of the $36 million each they were set to earn. A big leaguer making $1 million or less would keep at least 43%.

About 460 of approximately 900 players on rosters and injured lists when spring training was stopped in mid-March due to the new coronavirus make $1 million or less.