MLB offers 60-game schedule, full prorated pay

The financial feud between Major League Baseball and its players took a step toward an agreement that could lead to a pandemic-delayed season after Commissioner Rob Manfred traveled to Arizona to meet with players’ union head Tony Clark.

A person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press that MLB has made a new offer to the players’ association that calls for full prorated pay even if games are played in empty ballparks.

MLB's offer includes a 60-game schedule starting about July 19 that would result in players receiving about 37% of their salaries.