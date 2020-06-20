Local Springs wrestling club holds online telethon for hospice center

Colorado Springs Wrestling owner and CEO, "Ruthless" Randy Rude, decided to combine his two passions into one fundraising event.

On Saturday, "Headlocks for Hospice" kicked off, an online telethon to raise money for Sangre De Cristo Community Care in Southern Colorado. The event ran all day with three different wrestling blocks, live-streamed on Facebook from Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain.

"We're raising money the best way we know how: headlocks and suplexes," Randy says. "[Sangre De Cristo] is an amazing organization. And with my passion of professional wrestling, I had to combine the two."

Randy was employed at Sangre De Cristo for three years, and worked for a long time to help create this event. His organization, CSW, finally achieved the all-day fundraiser through help from Devotion Wrestling (based in Salt Lake City) and Redemption Championship Wrestling (based in Canon City).

"Just being able to give back, it's truly and honor and privilege to be here," Devotion wrestler Manny Lemons said at the event.

Organizers said the telethon raised over $2,000 after the first block. Reliable Roofing Systems, one of CSW's sponsors, said they would match any donations on Saturday up to $5,000 dollars.

Wrestler "The Games Master" summed up the afternoon for those involved:

"To do something together like this, it really shows we are a brotherhood and we come together for good causes when the time is right."