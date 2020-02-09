Pine Creek, Lewis-Palmer hockey to play outdoor game at Falcon Stadium

Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek hockey teams will wrap up a busy weekend at Falcon Stadium.

As first reported by Lindsay Smith of the Gazette, Eagles and Rangers hockey will play February 18th at 8:00pm at the Air Force Academy's outdoor rink at Falcon Stadium. The rink is being constructed for Friday's NHL Stadium Series between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

On February 17th, Colorado College and Air Force hockey will also play outdoors, at the "Faceoff at Falcon Stadium" event.

Both Pine Creek and Lewis-Palmer play in the Summit hockey league. The Eagles (13-0-2) are in first place, and undefeated in league play so far (7-0). Lewis-Palmer is in second (7-6-1).

From the Gazette:

"[Pine Creek hockey coach Ed] Saxer said first-year Lewis-Palmer coach Scott Bradley did the heavy lifting to get the game off the ground, contacting the NHL directly and sold the high school game as a ‘good will gesture,’ according to Saxer.

Saxer and Bradley have deep connections to Air Force hockey. Saxer is a former Air Force assistant, and coached Bradley when he was a senior captain for the Falcons.

The Air Force Academy was unable to confirm the game early Sunday afternoon because associate athletic director Troy Garnhart said it is up to the NHL to approve events after the stadium series. Garnhart knows the NHL has granted ice time to the Avalanche and USA Hockey, but Avalanche media relations coordinator Danielle Bernstein could not confirm the Avs passed ice time to the high school teams."