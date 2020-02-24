Karl Dorrell introduced as 27th Head Coach of CU Football

"This is my dream job."

Karl Dorrell made it clear Monday in his introductory press conference that being named the 27th head football coach at Colorado was a dream come true.

"You will get the best out of me and I am sure it will be reflected on the players that you see play on Saturdays. I'm looking forward to building on this process and I am here for the long haul to do that. That is what I want you to know." said Dorrell.

This is the new head coaches 3rd stop in Boulder. He served as the Wide Receivers coach during the 1992-1993 season and returned as the teams Offensive Coordinator for 3 more in 1995.

You could say this job was meant to be, Dorrell and his family already own a home in Boulder after deciding to make Colorado their home base as he continued his coaching career. "You are going to get from me the very best of me. You are going to get a guy that is here for the long haul. I built a house to prove it, prior to getting this job." said Dorrell.

The new head coach feels happy to be home and explained to the CU faithful that his number one priority will be making Colorado football a championship contender once again.

