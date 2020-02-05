Jokic leads short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 98-95

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, powering the short-handed Denver Nuggets to a 98-95 win over the struggling Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets had just seven players available due to their part in a four-team, 12-player deal a day before the trade deadline and a cascade of injuries. Jamal Murray scored 31 points and the Nuggets held the Jazz to just one field goal over the final 7:08. Mike Conley scored 21 points, but missed a floater with eight second left that would have given the Jazz the lead..

2/5/2020 10:02:57 PM (GMT -7:00)

