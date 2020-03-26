John Elway donates $50,000 to Coronavirus relief fund

Denver Broncos President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway has donated $50,000 to the Colorado COVID relief fund, the team announced Thursday.

The donation comes just a week after the Broncos organization pledged $500,000 to a similar fund, dedicated to helping communities who are impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement about the donations from Elway and the Broncos:

“On behalf of the State of Colorado, it is my pleasure to thank the Denver Broncos and John Elway for their generous donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” Polis said. “Year after year, Coloradans have supported our Denver Broncos, and today I am beyond proud to thank the Denver Broncos for their support of Coloradans in our time of need. The Broncos’ support of the COVID-19 Relief Fund will help ensure that communities in every corner of our state receive the relief they deserve and the resources they need to navigate this crisis.”