Jamal Murray hits late jumper to lift Nuggets past Hornets

(AP) - Jamal Murray hit a running, off-balance 13-footer from the baseline with 5.1 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-112 on Thursday night.

Murray had 18 points, and Nikola Jokic added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Devonte Graham had 24 points and seven assists for the Hornets. P.J, Washington added 20 points and Terry Rozier had 19. The Hornets had a chance to win, but Rozier's 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.

3/5/2020 8:39:23 PM (GMT -7:00)

