Ice arrives at Falcon Stadium ahead of NFL Stadium Series

12 days from now, the football field at Falcon Stadium will be fully transformed to a premier NHL Ice.

An outdoor hockey game of this magnitude requires months of preparation. Monday, the NHL's mobile refrigeration unit along with a couple hundred workers began the install. The main concern of an outdoor game of course is temperature control. That is where the mobile refrigeration unit comes into play.

"We really strive to have the conditions out here the same as NHL games. Obviously that requires a lot of fine tuning. We don't control mother nature so we have to do a lot of things to try to combat that and make sure things are as goof as they can be." said Mike Craig, the NHL Senior Manager of Facilities Operations.

First, they will install a flooring across the entire field.If all goes according to plan, they will begin making ice Friday night.

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, February 15th. Puck drops at 6 O'Clock.