Ian Desmond announces he will opt out of 2020 Rockies Season

Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond plans to sit out this season to be with his family and help the youth baseball program in his hometown in Florida.

The 34-year-old Desmond wrote on Instagram that the “COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking.” But the biracial slugger also mentioned a myriad of issues within baseball, including racism, sexism, homophobia and socioeconomic concerns. Desmond hit .255 with 20 homers in 140 games last season.

6/29/2020 9:52:42 PM (GMT -6:00)

