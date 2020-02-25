Grant scores career-best 29, Nuggets beat Pistons 115-98

(AP) - Jerami Grant scored a career-high 29 points and Nikola Jokic had a season-best four steals to help the healthy Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 115-98.

The Nuggets are now 40-18. That ties their best start through 58 games in their NBA franchise history. They had the same mark a season ago on their way to winding up with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Derrick Rose and Christian Wood each had 20 points for Detroit. The Pistons have now lost seven straight games.

2/25/2020 10:35:47 PM (GMT -7:00)

