Colorado golf courses ramping up, but take precautions amid COVID-19

Woodland Park's Shining Mountain Golf Course, like many local businesses in Southern Colorado, is in the process of fully re-opening to the public while also taking precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, staff at Shining Mountain said business has been steady since re-opening, and public interest remains high for one of the few sports currently available in the age of social distancing. Still, Shining Mountain has taken a few extra steps to keep the public safe: the driving range and restaurant are currently closed, and golf carts are limited to family members only.

"We sanitize [the carts] after every use, we have a regiment that we use and we log it all in so we're safe," general manager April Babin said. "Now everybody can get out and enjoy themselves on the course."

The rules of golf have also changed slightly. Hole cups have been inverted, raised 1 1/2 inches above the greens to avoid players touching the flag or the cup to retrieve their ball after sinking it. A strike on the cup counts as the successful end to the hole (plus a little bit of good-faith from the golfers involved).