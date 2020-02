Samuel Girard scored a tie-breaking goal with 2:37 left in the third period and Tyson Jost scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pavel Francouz stopped 45 shots and won his fifth consecutive start. Carolina got two goals from Teuvo Teravainen in the third period. Goalie Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.