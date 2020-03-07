Gach's three foul shots send Utah past Colorado in OT

Both Gach scored a career-high 28 points, including three free throws with 0.6 seconds left, to lift Utah to a 74-72 overtime victory over Colorado.

Wright capped an 8-2 run for Colorado by driving for a go-ahead layup that put the Buffaloes up 72-70 with 31 seconds left in overtime. Then Gach converted three free throws after being fouled by Wright on a last-second shot to secure the win for Utah.

Wright IV scored 20 points and totaled six rebounds and six assists to lead the Buffaloes. Utah snapped a three-game losing streak.