Former Coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

(KKTV)
By AP Sports
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(AP) - Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Shanahan, a two-time Super Bowl winner in Denver, becomes the 34th member of the ring of fame and the third head coach, joining Dan Reeves (2014) and Red Miller (2017).

In a statement, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis called Shanahan “the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history.”

Ellis said postponing Shanahan’s induction was “a difficult decision,” but added that Shanahan “deserves a full celebration in front of all our fans and distinguished alumni.”

Shanahan is the franchise’s all-time leader with 146 victories, including eight in the playoffs. He was head coach from 1995-2008 after serving as a Broncos assistant from 1984-87 and 1989-91.

The Broncos were 138-86 in the regular season under Shanahan, including an NFL-best 83-29 at home.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/7/2020 4:40:29 PM (GMT -6:00)

