Falcons look to get Back on Track on Home Ice

Air Force hockey is entering the final month of the regular season. The Falcons are in the middle of the pack when it comes to the AHC standings. The biggest problem so far- the Falcons can't get it done on the road.

Right now, Air Force is 2-7 away from Cadet Ice Arena. They haven't won a road game since November. Lucky for the Falcons, they return to the home ice this weekend, but Coach Serratore says his team needs to step it up.

"Our league is getting better and better. It's getting more and more competitive. And we need to make some tweaks to our business model to keep up. Do we as a staff to get better, need to be better, need to keep pace with what's going on in college hockey? Yes we do." Serratore says.

Air Force will play a pair of games against Sacred Heart, starting Friday night.