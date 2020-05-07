Falcons graduate Zane Lewis ready to take on NFL grind

The uncertainty of the sports world isn't slowing down Air Force graduate Zane Lewis from achieving his NFL dream.

Lewis signed as a priority free agent with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the conclusion of the NFL draft. Lewis, a cornerback and three-year letterman with the Falcons, was the only Air Force player signed to a team from his 2020 draft class.

Shortly after, Lewis received a text from Ben Garland, an offensive lineman with the San Francisco 49ers who also graduated from the Academy.

"I was getting some tips from him," Lewis said Thursday in a zoom interview. "He was telling me in these first few months just to go out, grind, lift hard."

Lewis is well accustomed to the grind. He started in all but one of Air Force's games in his last two seasons as a Falcon, racking up 15 pass breakups and 45 total tackles in 2019. His lockdown performance at cornerback helped propel Air Force to an 11-2 record, including a win in the Cheez-It Bowl.