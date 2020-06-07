Falcons Meeks on Lott Trophy watch list for 2020 football season

The hype for the 2020 Air Force football season is building.

Falcons inside linebacker Demote Meeks was named to the 17th Annual Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, given to exceptional defensive players who also have an "impact" off the field.

IMPACT is an acronym, standing for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The award takes all of those traits into account when picking a winner.

Meeks is one of two players on the watch list for 2020 from the Mountain West. He helped Air Force football to a historic 11-2 season, including a 31-21 win over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Meeks was named to the all-Mountain West second team in 2019, averaging more than 7 tackles a game.

The Falcons open the 2020 at home against Duquesne September 5th.