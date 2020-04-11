ESPN asks for fan videos to be featured during 2020 NFL Draft

If you're planning on watching the NFL Draft later this month, you could be part of the coverage!

ESPN is asking fans to submit videos of themselves and their families cheering on their favorite NFL teams. Once you submit the video to their website, you could be featured during the 2020 NFL Draft from April 23rd-25th.

On ESPN's website,, they ask fans to answer the following questions in their video:

1. What does the draft mean to you and your team?

2. What message do you want to give to all your team’s fans out there?

3. How can your team give you hope for the season at the draft? (don’t be too specific on players – position or overall wins works best)

They also ask fans to perform their teams' favorite chant in the video. Submissions are open now. The NFL Draft is a three day event, and was moved from Las Vegas to a completely remote setup due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.