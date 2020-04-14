Downtown Stadiums continue progress despite Pandemic

It's been over a month since the sports world came to a screeching halt. But with athletes doing workouts at home and the NFL Draft going completely virtual, in some ways the sports world continues on. The same is true for construction on the new downtown sports facilities.

The Ed Robson Arema, new home for Colorado College hockey remains on schedule to open in the Fall of 2021. The new facility will allow the Tigers to play on-campus for the first time in the programs 80-year history.

"So we are still very busy, obviously if you drive by there construction is still happening. We are obviously monitoring that day to day Taylor, with regards to the ever-changing environment. So at this point we are on track and on schedule." said Lesley Irvine, Colorado College Director of Athletics.

Same story for the Switchbacks new downtown stadium. The club released the latest renderings for their future home including pictures of the field and sky clubs. They expect for the facility to be ready next March, that has the Switchbacks playing downtown starting next season.