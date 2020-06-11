Donatell on Bradley Chubb: "You'll see a really good year from him.”

The Broncos continue their virtual off-season but one player Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell can't wait to reunite on the field with, Bradley Chubb.

Coach Donatell met with the media via zoom Thursday. Although he hasn't been able to see Chubb run in person, he says he is impressed with what he has seen so far on film.

"He’s full speed and ready to go. You’ll see a really good year from him.” said Donatell.

Chubb missed a bulk of the 2019 season with a knee injury. The outside linebacker has been busy rehabbing the injury on his own at the UCHealth Training Center.

Donatell expects Chubb to pick up where he left off before the injury.

“He fit in very well. He’s just good in all areas. He’s such a solid, consistent person in all areas of his life. He’s just got a lot of skill and ability. But this is a Bronco that’s going to be a great Bronco for a long time; we just didn’t get to see enough of it last year because of the injury." Donatell said.

The Broncos will continue virtual meetings through the end of June.

