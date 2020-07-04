Dodgers pitcher Price won't play this year because of virus

Dodgers pitcher David Price won't play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn’t participate in the 60-game season that’s scheduled to begin July 23. Price’s announcement came a day after Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he wasn’t comfortable with the current climate and might not play.

Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake are among those who have already said they’re out this year.