DL Shelby Harris officially back in Denver on one-year deal

The Denver Broncos officially reached a deal with defensive lineman Shelby Harris Thursday, announcing the re-signing of the former Bronco to a one-year deal. The contract is worth $2.5 million dollars with up to $725,000 in additional incentives, as previously reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris was an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season. After failing to reach a long-term deal with another NFL team, the 28-year-old will return to the Mile High City for his fourth season.

Originally a seventh-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Harris joined Denver in 2017 on a futures contract. He set career highs in 2019 with 49 tackles, 6 sacks, and 9 passes deflected.