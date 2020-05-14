Concert cancellations continue at Empower Field: Kenny Chesney tour called off

Empower Field will stay empty through early March, as concerts and large gatherings continue to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest casualty: Kenny Chesney's 2020 Chillaxification Tour.

On Twitter Thursday, Chesney called off the first segment of his 2020 tour. He was scheduled to perform August 8th at Denver's Empower Field. Chesney said he "still will not take chances on people I care about."

Kenny Chesney has postponed his 2020 Chillaxification Tour show at Empower Field at Mile High on 8/8 until 2021. New dates coming soon. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement. https://t.co/isvxH4RaSC — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) May 14, 2020

Empower Field's twitter account said existing tickets will be honored when the tour is re-scheduled, and refunds will be available in the future.