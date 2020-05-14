Concert cancellations continue at Empower Field: Kenny Chesney tour called off

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:26 PM, May 14, 2020

DENVER - Empower Field will stay empty through early March, as concerts and large gatherings continue to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest casualty: Kenny Chesney's 2020 Chillaxification Tour.

On Twitter Thursday, Chesney called off the first segment of his 2020 tour. He was scheduled to perform August 8th at Denver's Empower Field. Chesney said he "still will not take chances on people I care about."

Empower Field's twitter account said existing tickets will be honored when the tour is re-scheduled, and refunds will be available in the future.

 