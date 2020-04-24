Colorado WR Laviska Shenault drafted in second round by Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave quarterback Gardner Minshew another target by selecting Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault in the second round of the NFL draft.

Jacksonville took Shenault with the 42nd overall choice in hopes that he will emerge as a passing threat opposite Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark. The Jaguars released Marqise Lee earlier this week, leaving them with three wideouts entering the final year of their contracts.

Shenault led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 9.6 catches a game last year and ranked fourth in the nation with 112.3 receiving yards a game.