Colorado Rockies 2020 schedule released

On Monday, Major League Baseball released the schedule for the abbreviated, 60-game season.

The Colorado Rockies will open the season on the road at the Texas Rangers July 24th. First pitch for the home opener is at 6:05 p.m. The Rockies will continue with a three-game series on the road with the Rangers and a two game series with the Oakland Athletics July 28th and 29th.

Bring on the weird! pic.twitter.com/KIPy1G8Yl1 — Colorado Rockies ?? (@Rockies) July 6, 2020

The Rockies home opener will be July 31st against division opponent San Diego at 6:05 p.m. from Coors Field. At this time, fans will not be allowed inside MLB parks for games, as COVID-19 continues to hamper live sporting events for spectators across the country. All games will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet.

The Rockies schedule will be a grind. Colorado is one of seven teams that will play 20 consecutive games without an off day. Based on 2019 records, the Rockies also have the 5th hardest strength of schedule.

The 2020 MLB season will open on July 23rd with two contests on "Opening Night". The Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees at 5pm, followed by the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at 8pm on ESPN.

