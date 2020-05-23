Colorado College introduces Jeff Conarroe as new men's basketball coach

Colorado College formally announced the hiring of Jeff Conarroe Saturday to fill the vacant spot as head coach of the Tigers men's basketball team.

Conarroe, a 1999 graduate and three-year hoops player at Colorado College, returns to his alma mater after spending nearly a decade at Cal State University, Bakersfield. Conarroe was an associate coach with the Roadrunners, helping his previous team to a Western Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championship.

In Saturday's introductory press conference, Conarroe called the return to Colorado Springs "a dream come true."

"Our goal at Colorado College is to grow champions," Conarroe said. "Hopefully our program will become Colorado Springs's favorite program."

Conarroe also stressed creating a legacy inside the men's basketball program. Unlike CC's hockey team, basketball has not had sustained success at the Division III level. The Tigers last winning season was in 2015-16. Former basketball coach Andy Partee resigned in March after 14 years at Colorado College, holding a modest 148-209 record. Conarroe's goal in the opening season is to turn things around.

"There's a lot of pride in the program, but I wouldn't call it legacy," Conarroe said. "One of the biggest challenges we have when talking to the team about it earlier is re-connecting the alumni. But also getting the community involved and really building the culture that everybody believes in and is excited about. That's our job in year 1."

According to a release Saturday from CC, Conarroe will begin his head coaching duties on June 2nd.

