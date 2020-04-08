Colorado College hockey releases 2020-21 schedule

Mark your calendars: Colorado College hockey has released its complete schedule for the 2020-2021 season. The Tigers return to home ice Monday, Oct. 5th for an exhibition game against the University of British Columbia. Their home opener is Friday, Oct. 9th against Maine.

The Tigers will also take part in the 2020 Mariucci Open. The two-day hockey tournament takes place from Minneapolis, Minnesota and is hosted by the University of Minnesota. Colorado College's NCHC opener is Thursday, Nov. 5th against Miami.

The Tigers finished the 2019-2020 season with a 11-20-3 record, winning only four games in conference play. The NCHC playoffs were canceled after growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The Tigers full schedule for the upcoming year can be found below:

(*) designates NCHC opponent

Mon.Oct. 5 - Univ. of British Columbia (Exh.)

Fri. Oct.9 - Maine

Sat. Oct. 10 - Maine

Fri. Oct. 16 - Union

Sat. Oct. 17 - Union

Fri. Oct. 23 - @ Michigan State

Sat. Oct. 2 - @ Michigan State

Thurs. Nov. 5 - Miami Univ.*

Fri. Nov. 6. - Miami Univ.*

Fri. Nov. 13. - @ St. Cloud State*

Sat. Nov. 14- @ St. Cloud State*

Fri. Nov. 20 - @ Western Michigan*

Sat. Nov. 21- @ Western Michigan*

Fri. Nov. 27. - Princeton

Sat. Nov. 28 - Princeton

Fri. Dec. 4 - Minnesota-Duluth*

Sat. Dec. 5 - Minnesota-Duluth*

Fri. Dec. 11 - Omaha*

Sat. Dec. 12 - Omaha*

Sat. Jan. 2rd-3rd: Mariucci Classic (Minneapolis, MN)

Fri. Jan. 8 - @ North Dakota*

Sat. Jan. 9 - @ North Dakota*

Fri. Jan. 22 - Western Michigan*

Sat. Jan. 23 - Western Michigan*

Fri. Jan. 29 - @ Minnesota Duluth*

Sat. Jan. 30 -@ Minnesota Duluth*

Sat. Feb. 6. - Univ.of Denver*

Sat. Feb. 13 - Univ.of Denver*

Fri. Feb. 19 - @ Miami*

Sat. Feb. 20 - @ Miami*

Fri. Feb. 26 - North Dakota*

Sat. Feb. 27 - North Dakota*

Fri. Mar. 5 - Univ.of Denver*

Sat. Mar. 6 - Univ.of Denver*

NCHC Playoffs begin March 12th.