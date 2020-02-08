Colorado College and St. Cloud State Battle to 2-2 Draw

Ben Copeland and Josiah Slavin scored and Matt Vernon had 32 saves for Colorado College as the Tigers and St. Cloud State skated to a 2-2 draw Saturday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

After a pair of scoreless overtime periods, Grant Cruikshank led off the shootout by beating SCSU goalie David Hrenak, then Vernon stopped Nolan Walker to secure the extra point in the NCHC standings for CC.

The Tigers (8-16-2, 3-13-2-1 NCHC) snapped a seven-game losing streak and secured the season series against the two-time defending Penrose Cup champions with a 2-1-1 record.

Copeland opened the scoring with 1:50 remaining in the first period. Cruikshank poked the puck to Copeland, who split a pair of defenders and placed a backhander past Hrenak. Copeland, who drew a hooking penalty on the play, notched his fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 2.

Slavin made it 2-0 at the 5:18 mark of the second period with his first career shorthanded goal. While killing off a tripping penalty, Vernon made a point-blank save on Walker and the puck slung around the boards to Connor Mayer, who found Slavin behind everyone and he beat Hrenak glove side for his fifth tally of the season.

Walker cut the Tiger lead in half with 5:41 left in the middle frame. Easton Brodzinski collected the puck in the neutral zone and found Walker, who beat Vernon with a wrister from the right circle.

After a tripping call against Bryan Yoon with 4:41 remaining in regulation, Brodzinski evened the score with a power-play goal less than a minute into the man advantage.

The Huskies (11-12-5, 8-9-1-0 NCHC) attempted three shots in each overtime period, but Vernon stood tall and stopped all of them. The Tigers also had six shots in the 10-minute stretch, including five in the 3-on-3 portion.

What Head Coach Mike Haviland Said

“Both teams battled hard tonight, I thought we were really good in the third period.”

“Grant has been good in practice (in shootouts). He always seems to get through a couple of rounds.”

“It was good to see Ben (Copeland) smile on the bench. He played well and had some good quality looks.”

“Matt (Vernon) was great tonight. It was nice to see him play two solid games in a row.”

Colorado College Notes

This was CC’s first shootout “win” in the NCHC since March 6, 2015 at Omaha

Grant Cruikshank led the Tigers with five shots

Connor Mayer led the Tigers with three blocked shots

SCSU outshot the Tigers, 34-33

SCSU was 1-4 on the power play, CC was 0-4

Up Next

The Tigers and Air Force battle in a two game series next weekend for the Pikes Peak Trophy. The teams will play at the Broadmoor World Arena on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m, then in the Faceoff at Falcons Stadium on Monday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m