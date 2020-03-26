Colorado Avalanche player tests positive for Coronavirus

An unnamed Colorado Avalanche player tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as Coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

In a statement, the Avalanche said the player was at home in isolation since the symptoms first appeared. That player has since recovered and is "back to normal." The Avalanche also said they notified anyone who was in constant with that player.

The Avalanche added the following quote: "The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our highest priority. The Avalanche organization will continue to work in conjunction with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything we can to help the Avalanche community remain safe and healthy during this time."

The entire NHL season was postponed indefinitely on March 12, due to concerns over the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus.