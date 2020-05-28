Colorado AD optimistic fall sports will return

Colorado Buffs Athletic Director Rick George is confident sports will return in some fashion to Boulder this fall, relaying his message of positivity and safety to the media during a conference call Thursday.

During the chat, George backed the Pac-12's decision to allow voluntary workouts for all sports beginning June 15th. According to George, about 133 Buffs athletes across all sports are still in the area and ready to come back to campus. The university is preparing strict guidelines to open locker rooms and workout centers safely.

"Sanitizing our facilities in between cohort groups, locker rooms, all those things," George said. "We're gearing up for all of that, assuming everything works well with campus and our local community. We'll be ready for our student athletes to come back at that time."

Colorado also announced a return to in-person classes for fall 2020, with similar social distancing guidelines in place. The Buffs have not made a decision on fans returning to Folsom Field for possible football games yet. George said the department is looking at a number of possible scenarios to return fans to seats and will make a decision in the future.