Chris Harris Jr. Signs with AFC-West Rival Chargers

After nine seasons, four-time pro-bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is leaving Denver.

Harris cashed in on free agency Wednesday signing a 2-year deal with the Chargers. Also a member of the AFC-West, Harris will now play his former team twice a season.

Harris took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Broncos Country for the past nine years.

"Broncos Country. THANK YOU! It's been an amazing 9 years. I want to thank the entire Denver Broncos organization for believing in a young, undrafted kid from Oklahoma. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and trainers for helping to make me a Super Bowl champion and 4X Pro Bowler. Thank you to the beautiful city of Denver for being home to my family and baby girls. BIG thank you to all the Broncos' fans!! From Super Bowls to Super Lows, you always showed up. ... It's hard to be leaving a city where we have created so many incredible memories, but I am excited for a new beginning," Harris wrote Wednesday on Instagram.