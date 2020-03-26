Cheyenne Mountain's Johnson named 4A boys basketball player of the year

Cheyenne Mountain's Javonte Johnson caps off his exceptional senior season with the biggest honor yet -- being named 4A boys basketball player of the year.

The Indians senior guard/forward combo helped lead his team to a 21-3 record and a CHSAA state tournament appearance. Johnson finished his regular season averaging 30 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Vanguard senior Dominique Clifford was the 3A boys basketball player of the year, averaging 26 points and 14 rebounds a game.

A full list of all-state teams for boys basketball can be found on CHSAAnow.com.