Caps rally for 3-2 win over Avs, Ovechkin still at 698 goals

(AP) - T.J. Oshie deflected in the winning goal with 2:04 remaining and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche as Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 698 career goals.

Defenseman Nick Jensen sent a shot into traffic that Oshie redirected past Philipp Grubauer to help the Capitals break a two-game skid. railing 2-0 after the first, the Capitals climbed back into the game via the power play.

2/13/2020 10:27:36 PM (GMT -7:00)

