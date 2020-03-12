CU Sports halt as NCAA, PAC-12 Cancels Spring Competition

University of Colorado athletic director Rick George issued the following statement Thursday afternoon regarding the department’s operations following the NCAA announcing that it has canceled all remaining winter and all spring championships, effective immediately, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Pac-12 Conference has also canceled all spring sports competition, including all non-conference events, until further notice.

“The CU athletic department is committed to the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as it relates to COVID-19,” George said. “As the situation is developing rapidly, we continue to collaborate with leaders from campus, the Pac-12 and NCAA as we make decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes and staff.

Colorado’s spring sports include men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track, women’s lacrosse and women’s tennis, along with spring practices in football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Also:

· The NCAA Indoor Track Championships that were scheduled to begin tomorrow in Albuquerque are included in the cancellations.

· The NCAA Skiing Championships started Wednesday in Bozeman, Mont., and reached the midway point Thursday morning; those were suspended at that point with the remaining four events canceled. Individual results will count and the NCAA Board of Governors will decide if a team champion will be declared for 2020.

· CU’s women’s lacrosse team had not yet departed for its two games this weekend against California and Stanford.

· The Women’s NIT has been canceled; CU’s women’s basketball had submitted a bid to be a host institution.

· A meet-and-greet with CU’s six new football assistants with the media that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed until a later date. A determination on the status of spring football practices will be made in the very near future.