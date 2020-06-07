CSU-Pueblo assistant wrestling coach killed in rafting accident

Longtime CSU-Pueblo assistant wrestling coach Mike Roumph was killed Friday after a rafting accident in Fremont County.

According to sheriff deputies, Roumph was rafting on the Royal Gorge when he flipped out of his raft and landed on rocks. Authorities have not released any other details about Roumph's death at this time.

Roumph was an assistant wrestling coach as CSU-Pueblo for 12 years, and ran a fundraising program for the wrestling team in his spare time. According to CSU-Pueblo's website, Roumph primarily focused on coaching the upper weight classes with the Pack, and helped develop one national champion and eight All-Americans in his time.

Roumph was part of the 2017 RMAC championship wrestling team, who finished 12th at nationals in Division II.