CSU-Pueblo Star Austin Micci looking for NFL Shot

The NFL Draft begins Thursday where athletes everywhere will be waiting for that life changing call. Former CSU-Pueblo running back Austin Micci is a player who is looking for a shot.

"You know, this is what I've been training for. I know I can make this happen but I am going to go out everyday and I am going to have to earn it over and over again." Micci said.

After the coronavirus effect forced his training outdoors, he returned to his old stomping grounds at Coronado High School.

"It's kind of humble beginnings for me. When I was a kid but it was really ingrained in my mind that I wanted to be special at something and football was that path I decided to go down. Coming back up here and seeing the track and the field and everything. It is just awesome to be able to come back." Micci said.

Before the shutdown, Micci was training at Landow Performance in Denver. The same place that groomed guys Like Christian McCaffrey and Philip Lindsay Pre-draft. He hopes to have the chance to also prove himself at the next level.

"I know in the back of my mind what it takes. The abilities to make it happen, so I am going to continue to show that." said Micci.

Thursday night, the wait begins. Micci is hoping for any opportunity to continue his career on at the professional level whether that be an invite to camp or an unsigned free agent deal. He's put in the work, now it's time to trust the process.

"It doesn't matter where you start, it's all about where you finish and that all falls on you as an individual person. Continue to train, continue to do what you do best, the rest will take care of itself."

The first ever virtual NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 6 O'Clock.

